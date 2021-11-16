PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $58.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.44.

PAGS stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

