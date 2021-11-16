PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $58.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.44.
PAGS stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
