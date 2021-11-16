Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.25 Per Share

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.57. The company has a market cap of £116.65 million and a P/E ratio of -21.93.

In related news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

