Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Spencer M. Rascoff Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spencer M. Rascoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00.

PLTR stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

