Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Posts Earnings Results

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

In other Palisade Bio news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484 over the last ninety days. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palisade Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) by 595.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,855 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Palisade Bio worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

