Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Posts Earnings Results

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $16.02.
In other Palisade Bio news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484 over the last ninety days. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.