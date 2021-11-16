Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $560.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.66.

Shares of PANW opened at $518.06 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $266.29 and a fifty-two week high of $523.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -100.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

