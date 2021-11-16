Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 15,039 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Amundi bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,458,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after acquiring an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

AFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.