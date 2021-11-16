Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Teekay were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TK opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

