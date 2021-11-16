Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 501,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 419,306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

RYAM opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

