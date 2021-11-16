Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $343.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

