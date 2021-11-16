Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 189,108 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Qudian were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qudian by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qudian by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 997,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Qudian by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Qudian by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qudian by 1,459.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 601,929 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60. The stock has a market cap of $432.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

