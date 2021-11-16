Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 24,530 Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kaixin Auto were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Kaixin Auto stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.