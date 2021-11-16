Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 84,472 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,115 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,472 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Southwest Airlines worth $87,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

