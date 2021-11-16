Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 108,043 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $111,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

