Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $89,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

