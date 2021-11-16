Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $102.40 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,076,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $102,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

