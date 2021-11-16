Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $94.25 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $94,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 1,197,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of M opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

