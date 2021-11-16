Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 136,532 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,021 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 136,532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $106,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 241.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $4,356,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $14,438,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

