Pareto Securities Upgrades Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) to “Buy”

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets upgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUFAF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

