Park National Co. (PRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Park National has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts predict that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park National stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park National were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

