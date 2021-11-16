Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of -190.69 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park-Ohio stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Park-Ohio worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

