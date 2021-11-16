Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

