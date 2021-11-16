PAYCENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,704.80 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $130,704.80 and $1,107.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00222279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010402 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

