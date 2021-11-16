Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.