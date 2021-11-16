Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.39. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Paysafe shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 189,288 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $73,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

