Pendle Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $48.09 million and $844,095.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.