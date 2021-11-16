Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.