Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.
Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.94.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $142.00.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
