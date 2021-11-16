Penta Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $20,491.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00225740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.