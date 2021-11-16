Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.