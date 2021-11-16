Peter T. Heilmann Sells 7,052 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MATX traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.