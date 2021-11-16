PetVivo (PETV) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

PetVivo (OTCMKTS: PETV) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PetVivo to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PetVivo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo Competitors 994 4134 7519 202 2.54

PetVivo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.36%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.88%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22% PetVivo Competitors -581.13% -79.85% -17.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 -$3.52 million -9.45 PetVivo Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -1.06

PetVivo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PetVivo peers beat PetVivo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

