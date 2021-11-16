Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.58

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.58 and last traded at C$11.36, with a volume of 74280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,021,739.81. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,310.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $247,303 and have sold 107,558 shares worth $781,467.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.