Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

PHAT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of PHAT opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $677.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 over the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

