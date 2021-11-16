Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

