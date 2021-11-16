Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, sits well-positioned for making massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to 92 cents, which is reflective of the company’s focus on boosting shareholder returns. Contributions from the olefins and polyolefins business, backed by high demand, continue to drive its chemicals segment. Its move of expanding footprint in the battery supply chain through NOVONIX investment is praiseworthy. The stock jumped 12.8% in the past three months.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NYSE:PSX opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

