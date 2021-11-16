Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

