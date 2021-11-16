Pine Island Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PIPP)

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 31,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,849% compared to the typical volume of 240 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 4,478,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Pine Island Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

