Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,455,844.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24.

PINS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 8,028,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,763,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.