Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 81.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $92.03 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

