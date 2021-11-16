Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Duolingo in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $140.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.25. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,484,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $29,113,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $49,908,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

