PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Tops $1.81 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $27,027.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,557.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.29 or 0.00999538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00269253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00231170 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

