Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $37.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

