Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) versus SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Financial Contrast

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.73 -$57.33 million $2.06 14.32 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 7.59 -$1.82 million ($0.42) -9.81

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics. SharpLink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plantronics and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics 5.03% -178.02% 5.84% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plantronics beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.