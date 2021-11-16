PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Cap of $385.57 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, PlatON has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $385.57 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00216611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010460 BTC.

About PlatON

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,246,509,621 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

