Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Richard B. Fried Sells 8,352,553 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLYA stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

