Playkey Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $145,834.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $441,267.14 and approximately $145,834.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00223806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

