PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Up 6.1%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.25. 3,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,165 shares of company stock worth $4,908,109. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 132,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.