PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,165 shares of company stock worth $4,908,109. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

