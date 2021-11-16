Pool’s (POOL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $569.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $577.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.55.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pool by 92.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

