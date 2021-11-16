Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $48.62 on Monday. Portillos has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

