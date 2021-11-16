Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

